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Trump has talked about seizing Iran's Kharg Island. But what would that look like?

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Tom Bowman
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

President Trump has spoken about taking control of a key location for Iranian oil infrastructure. What would that look like in practice?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman

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