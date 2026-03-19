Morning news brief

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Iran attacks world's largest liquified natural gas complex, Sen. Markwayne Mullin faces lawmakers at DHS confirmation hearing, organizers reckon with abuse allegations against activist Caesar Chavez.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Iran attacks world's largest liquified natural gas complex, Sen. Markwayne Mullin faces lawmakers at DHS confirmation hearing, organizers reckon with abuse allegations against activist Caesar Chavez.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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