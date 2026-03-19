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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Iran attacks world's largest liquified natural gas complex, Sen. Markwayne Mullin faces lawmakers at DHS confirmation hearing, organizers reckon with abuse allegations against activist Caesar Chavez.

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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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