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At one border crossing, a window into life inside Iran

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 18, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

Israel says it has killed another senior Iranian official, as strikes hit Lebanon and missiles continue flying across the region. At the same time, Iran has reopened a key border crossing into Iraq, where people are coming through to buy food and contact family.

NPR’s Arezou Rezvani was there, hearing from people who describe tight security, internet blackouts and a hesitation to speak openly even once they’re out of the country. She talks with Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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