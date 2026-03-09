© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Move over, goat yoga — in Portland, Ore., you can do snake yoga

NPR | By Deena Prichep
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:37 PM EDT

You've heard of puppy yoga, and goat yoga, and maybe even reindeer yoga... but what about yoga with a bunch of pythons and one baby Colombian common boa named Mango?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deena Prichep

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.