Photos: Scenes from Jesse Jackson's homegoing services

Rev. Jesse Jackson was laid to rest on Saturday at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, following a week of services including lying in repose at Rainbow PUSH headquarters, lying in state at the South Carolina state capitol, a homegoing service on Friday at House of Hope megachurch that drew thousands of attendees, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. Services for the civil rights leader, who died last month at the age of 84, culminated with a final private ceremony on Saturday at Rainbow PUSH headquarters on Chicago's south side.
Israel targeted Iran's oil facilities for the first time early Sunday, with videos showing huge flames lighting up the sky, while Iranian state media reported officials were close to announcing a successor for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Nearly a quarter of teens sleep 5 hours or less per night and the majority sleep less than 8 hours. The problem is pervasive and technology doesn't seem to be the main culprit, according to a new report.
