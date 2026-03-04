© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Why Minnesota Medicaid faces federal cuts

NPR | By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:47 PM EST

The Trump administration is holding back Medicaid funds to Minnesota, citing fraud. But experts point out Minnesota's fraud rates are far lower than the national average in Medicaid.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.