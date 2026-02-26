© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

U.S. and Iran to hold third round of nuclear talks

NPR | By Jane Arraf,
Michel Martin
Published February 26, 2026 at 6:43 AM EST

U.S. and Iranian officials will meet Thursday for a third round of talks after President Trump warned of an alleged Iranian threat during his State of the Union address.

Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
