Munich conference ends with Europe looking for a future less dependent on the U.S.
As the Munich Security Conference wraps up, reassurances from Marco Rubio met a Europe questioning whether it can — and must — stand on its own.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As the Munich Security Conference wraps up, reassurances from Marco Rubio met a Europe questioning whether it can — and must — stand on its own.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.