Tiny Desk Radio: Hermanos Gutierrez, MARO, Roy Ayers

Published February 12, 2026 at 9:15 AM EST
Hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter present Tiny Desk concerts from three artists with music sure to calm your soul. Swiss-Ecuadorian brother duo Hermanos Gutierrez channel their emotions through guitar. Portuguese singer-songwriter MARO serenades the Tiny Desk with her hypnotic vocals. And Roy Ayers brings the sunshine.

Hermanos Gutierrez: Tiny Desk Concert

MARO: Tiny Desk Concert

Roy Ayers: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

