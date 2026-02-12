© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Tiny Desk Radio: Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros., Kehlani, E-40

NPR
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:23 AM EST
Zayrha Rodriguez
/
NPR

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Anamaria Sayre and Bobby Carter are joined by KQED's Pendarvis Harshaw for a trip around the Bay Area, with music from late founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir and the Wolf Brothers, R&B singer Kehlani and Bay Area rapper E-40.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros: Tiny Desk Concert

Kehlani: Tiny Desk Concert

E-40: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

