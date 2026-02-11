© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Tiny Desk Radio: Yahritza y Su Esencia, Ivy Queen, Carlos Vives

NPR
Published February 11, 2026 at 10:44 AM EST
Carlos Vives performs at the Tiny Desk.
NPR Music
Carlos Vives performs at the Tiny Desk.

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre present concerts from Tiny Desk's Latin Music Month celebrations, known as 'El Tiny' takeovers: family band Yahritza y Su Esencia, reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen and Colombian hitmaker Carlos Vives.

Yahritza y Su Esencia: Tiny Desk Concert

Ivy Queen: Tiny Desk Concert

Carlos Vives: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was produced by Walter Ray Watson, Dhanika Pineda and Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

NHPR Music News
