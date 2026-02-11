These monks' walk for peace captivated Americans. It ends this week

WASHINGTON — Thousands gathered at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday to see Buddhist monks who have completed a 108-day, 2,300-mile journey on foot from Texas to the nation's capital.

Surrounded by leaders from several faith traditions, including Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, the monks talked about how the practice of compassion can transcend religious differences.

"In front of you all, you can see all religions' leaders here together for the same mission: peace," said Venerable Bhikkhu Paññākāra, the monks' leader. "This is the first time to me, that we are working together. We are walking together on this path to find peace for ourself, to share that to our nation and the world."

At the event, called "A Sacred Stop on the Walk for Peace," the 19 monks from the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth were welcomed by a cheering crowd of people young and old, some of whom had waited for hours to secure a spot close to the monks. Many held flowers or signs, while others sported homemade "Walk for Peace" garments.

Why the monks walked

The monks are part of a Vietnamese Theravada Buddhist tradition and practice Vipassana meditation.

The walk, which began on Oct. 26, 2025, was "not to bring you any peace," said Paññākāra, "but to raise the awareness of peace so that you can unlock that box and free it."

While calling mindfulness the "key to peace," the monk said that it is not about Buddhism per se.

"All you need to do is just practice mindfulness to unlock that box where you have kept peace and happiness inside and locked it up and then left it somewhere," he said. "Now it's your job. It's your duty, to find it and unlock it. You're the only one who can do this, not the venerable monks, not the reverends, nor anybody else, but you."

Paññākāra offered humor and practical tips to incorporate mindfulness in a world where distractions abound. ("Please don't touch your phone when you wake up in the morning" was one.)

He led the crowd in a short mindfulness practice, asking the gathering to take three deep breaths with their hands over their hearts in unison. In a booming echo, the crowd shouted the daily mantra offered to them by Paññākāra: "Today is going to be my peaceful day."

"It might take seven days, seven months, or seven years to find inner peace," said Paññākāra, but "each and every single one of us, we have our own path, and please remember, don't expect our path to be smooth and flat."

Over their more-than-three-month journey, the monks have faced treacherous winter weather, roadblocks and even a serious accident that caused one monk to have his leg surgically amputated. But they also received food, flowers, prayers and hospitality from well-wishers along the way.

Kimberly Bassett, secretary of state for the District of Columbia, presented the monks with an official proclamation. "Today may mark the end of a 2,300-mile walk, but it's not the end of our journey for peace," she said. "Your pilgrimage has brought people together across cities, states and communities, all faiths, all backgrounds, all of us together, united in the shared belief that we can choose healing over harm, understanding over division and peace over conflict. Your every step carried a message, and that message now lives here with all of us."

The monks fielded questions from a handful of faith leaders, who asked about how to help the next generations and how to reconcile spiritual stillness with a duty to fight for justice.

The monks' pilgrimage resonated with many Americans

Many who came to see the monks had been following their journey online.

Susan Dorr and two friends drove 11 hours from Camden, Maine, to follow the monks as they walked from American University, to the cathedral and George Washington University.

"Believing in things, belief systems are divisive and just put up walls between people," said Dorr, who said she doesn't identify with any faith. "But there's no belief system attached to mindfulness. The simplicity of it and the indisputable truth of it, I love that they make it so like, 'This is the thing that we can do, that anybody could do at any time,' is what is really compelling about it. We don't have to believe in anything."

Danny Latifzadeh, a 27-year-old from Bethesda, Maryland, said he believes mindfulness is an antidote to the world's distractions.

"I'm not particularly religious, but this experience seems like one that could hopefully cross a lot of boundaries between people that are of different cultures and religions, because especially with their messages, it transcends Scripture, it transcends generations, ages, messages, and no matter what time period in history," he said.

After the cathedral event, the monks continued on to the Lincoln Memorial.

This story was produced through a collaboration between NPR and Religion News Service.

