Morning news brief
Immigration officials testify before House as DHS funding deadline looms, Britain's prime minister faces calls to resign over ex-ambassador's Epstein tire, Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother's return.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Immigration officials testify before House as DHS funding deadline looms, Britain's prime minister faces calls to resign over ex-ambassador's Epstein tire, Savannah Guthrie pleads for mother's return.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.