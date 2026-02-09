Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Hong Kong court sentenced 78-year-old activist and publisher Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty under China's national security law.
Copyright 2026 NPR
