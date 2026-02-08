© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

How one New Hampshire town made sure its water was 'Safe to Drink'

NPR | By Mallory Yu,
Emily KwongMara HoplamazianMatt Ozug
Published February 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM EST

NPR's Emily Kwong talks with Mara Hoplamazian about the new podcast, "Safe to Drink," about Merrimack, New Hampshire's fight for clean drinking water.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Mara Hoplamazian
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.