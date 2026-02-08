How one New Hampshire town made sure its water was 'Safe to Drink'
NPR's Emily Kwong talks with Mara Hoplamazian about the new podcast, "Safe to Drink," about Merrimack, New Hampshire's fight for clean drinking water.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Emily Kwong talks with Mara Hoplamazian about the new podcast, "Safe to Drink," about Merrimack, New Hampshire's fight for clean drinking water.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.