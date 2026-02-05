Morning news brief
Hundreds of federal agents are leaving from Minnesota, poll finds a jump in disapproval of ICE among Democrats and Independents, the last major arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. expires.
Copyright 2026 NPR
