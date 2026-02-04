Watch/Listen: Gov. Kelly Ayotte delivers State of the State address Thursday
Gov. Kelly Ayotte is set to deliver her State of the State address Thursday before a joint convention of the New Hampshire House and Senate.
The speech is expected to begin shortly after lawmakers call the session to order at 10 a.m. Watch a livestream video here, or via the embed below:
Ayotte, who lives in Nashua, was elected governor in 2024. She is a former U.S. senator and former New Hampshire attorney general.
After the governor’s address, the state House of Representatives will hold a session, which will be streamed at the link above.