Watch/Listen: Gov. Kelly Ayotte delivers State of the State address Thursday

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 4, 2026 at 5:59 PM EST
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte is scheduled to deliver a State of the State address Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at the New Hampshire State House.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte is set to deliver her State of the State address Thursday before a joint convention of the New Hampshire House and Senate.

The speech is expected to begin shortly after lawmakers call the session to order at 10 a.m. Watch a livestream video here, or via the embed below:

Ayotte, who lives in Nashua, was elected governor in 2024. She is a former U.S. senator and former New Hampshire attorney general.

After the governor’s address, the state House of Representatives will hold a session, which will be streamed at the link above.

