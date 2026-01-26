Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., says he plans to vote 'no' on DHS funding bill
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., about why he plans to vote against a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., about why he plans to vote against a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.