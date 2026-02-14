© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: That's so raven

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Nate Hegyi,
Outside/In
Published February 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
La Pulgarcita Cuervo
flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Ravens get a bad rap in western culture. They’re an ominous symbol of death, considered “unclean” by the bible, and star in Edgar Allen Poe’s haunting gothic poem, “The Raven.” A group of ravens is called an “unkindness.” What a burn.

But host Nate Hegyi is on a mission to show that we should give the raven a bit more credit. It’s one of the most intelligent creatures on earth – an animal that can use tools like a chimpanzee, speak like a parrot, do tricks like a dog, and investigate murders like Sherlock Holmes.

So today on the show, another edition of our ongoing series, Holy Scat: raven edition.

Produced by Nate Hegyi.

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
