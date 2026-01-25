National Park Service dismantles slavery exhibit in Philadelphia
The National Park Service has removed exhibits depicting slavery and George Washington's treatment of enslaved people at the President's House in Philadelphia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The National Park Service has removed exhibits depicting slavery and George Washington's treatment of enslaved people at the President's House in Philadelphia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.