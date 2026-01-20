© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to NHPR and help fund this vital state-wide service.

The Tuneless Choir was created for those who want to 'sing without being judged'

By Hosts
Published January 20, 2026 at 4:50 AM EST

Tone-deaf? Can't carry a tune? There's a choir just for you. The Tuneless Choir was made for people who want to sing like no one is listening.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.