Senators travel to Denmark as Greenland tensions rise
A bipartisan group of Senators is in Denmark speaking to officials there as President Trump announces new tariffs and continues to talk about taking over Greenland.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A bipartisan group of Senators is in Denmark speaking to officials there as President Trump announces new tariffs and continues to talk about taking over Greenland.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.