The 2026 Tiny Desk Contest begins
NPR Music's search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert kicks off today. Host and series producer Bobby Carter shares what the judges are looking for in entries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR Music's search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert kicks off today. Host and series producer Bobby Carter shares what the judges are looking for in entries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.