China's one child policy ended 10 years ago but birth rates remain low
Ten years after China ended its one-child policy, fertility rates have not bounced back. NPR speaks with journalist Cindy Yu about what this means.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ten years after China ended its one-child policy, fertility rates have not bounced back. NPR speaks with journalist Cindy Yu about what this means.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.