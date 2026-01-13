© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your audience by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

China's one child policy ended 10 years ago but birth rates remain low

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Rob SchmitzJeanette Woods
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:31 PM EST

Ten years after China ended its one-child policy, fertility rates have not bounced back. NPR speaks with journalist Cindy Yu about what this means.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.