FCC chair is grilled by Senate Democrats
Democratic lawmakers confronted Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr at a hearing Wednesday, arguing that he was attempting to intimidate reporters and networks.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Democratic lawmakers confronted Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr at a hearing Wednesday, arguing that he was attempting to intimidate reporters and networks.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.