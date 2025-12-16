© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!

What the deadly attack on U.S. troops in Syria reveals about the state of Islamic extremism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST

President Trump is vowing to retaliate after a deadly attack on American military personnel in central Syria over the weekend. Officials say the gunman was linked to the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Andrew Tabler, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, about what this attack shows about the current state of Islamic extremism and the security threats facing Syria just over a year after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.