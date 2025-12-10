Morning news brief
Trump downplays affordability at Pennsylvania rally, Fed expected to cut rates for a third straight time, Afghan CIA fighters, like National Guard attack suspect, face mental health struggles in U.S.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Trump downplays affordability at Pennsylvania rally, Fed expected to cut rates for a third straight time, Afghan CIA fighters, like National Guard attack suspect, face mental health struggles in U.S.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.