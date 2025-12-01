More consumers are using AI tools to help them shop
Artificial intelligence is changing how people shop, with consumers using AI tools, like Google's Gemini and Open AI's Chat GPT, to research items and find the best deals.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Artificial intelligence is changing how people shop, with consumers using AI tools, like Google's Gemini and Open AI's Chat GPT, to research items and find the best deals.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.