Author Elliot Ackerman defends Afghan refugees after Trump calls for removal following D.C. shooting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
Flowers and an American flag, placed at the scene a day after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (Cliff Owen/AP)
Cliff Owen/AP
Flowers and an American flag, placed at the scene a day after two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. (Cliff Owen/AP)

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro on Friday said the man accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday will face first-degree murder charges after one of the soldiers, Sarah Beckstrom, died from her injuries on Thursday.

The Trump administration says it also plans to vet every Afghan refugee admitted after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Author and Marine Corps veteran Elliot Ackerman raced to bring Afghans who worked with the U.S. out of the country as the Taliban took over in 2021. He joins us to discuss what that community is facing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
