Over 250 children still missing in Nigeria after being abducted from Catholic school

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:56 AM EST

More than 250 children are still being held by kidnappers in central Nigeria after they were abducted Friday from a Catholic boarding school.

