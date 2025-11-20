© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

76th National Book Awards shines a light on the Middle East and Gaza

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:52 AM EST

Omar El Akkad took home the 76th National Book Award for nonfiction Wednesday night. His book “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This” examines Western democracies’ response to Israel’s war on Gaza and how it led to a moral crisis in Black, Brown and Indigenous communities living in the West.

Here & Now‘s Elissa Nadworny speaks with NPR arts reporter Andrew Limbong about the 76th National Book Awards and a number of winning authors.

Find the full list of winners here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
