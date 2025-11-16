A year from now, hemp shops could disappear under a new federal ban
WFAE's Steve Harrison reports on how the new spending bill imposes new restrictions on hemp and CBD producers nationwide now that the government has re-opened.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WFAE's Steve Harrison reports on how the new spending bill imposes new restrictions on hemp and CBD producers nationwide now that the government has re-opened.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.