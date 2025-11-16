© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

A year from now, hemp shops could disappear under a new federal ban

By STEVE HARRISON
Published November 16, 2025 at 5:01 PM EST

WFAE's Steve Harrison reports on how the new spending bill imposes new restrictions on hemp and CBD producers nationwide now that the government has re-opened.

Copyright 2025 NPR
STEVE HARRISON

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.