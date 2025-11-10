© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

Inside Vibe's merger with Rolling Stone

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 10, 2025 at 11:54 AM EST

Vibe magazine is merging with Rolling Stone to help bolster its hip-hop coverage to include podcasts, long-form journalism and social media. The magazine was founded by Quincy Jones in 1992 at a time when few mainstream publications were covering the rise of hip-hop and R&B.

Mark Anthony Neal, a professor of African and African American studies at Duke University, joins us to discuss what this merger could mean for the future of Black cultural criticism.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.