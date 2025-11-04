Here are the results on California's Proposition 50, a redistricting ballot initiative
Voting concludes Tuesday in California's special election on a redistricting ballot initiative. Follow the live results.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Loading...
Voting concludes Tuesday in California's special election on a redistricting ballot initiative. Follow the live results.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Loading...
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.