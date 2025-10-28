© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

Moo-sic to their ears: Farmers find cows love jazz music

By Steve Inskeep
Published October 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT

Farmers are serenading cows with smooth jazz. Studies on whether it boosts milk production are in-cow-clusive, but herds seem udderly delighted by the groovy tunes.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.