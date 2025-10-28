Moo-sic to their ears: Farmers find cows love jazz music
Farmers are serenading cows with smooth jazz. Studies on whether it boosts milk production are in-cow-clusive, but herds seem udderly delighted by the groovy tunes.
Copyright 2025 NPR
