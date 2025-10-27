In Cameroon, the world's oldest leader claims victory -- again
Violence is escalating in Cameroon as Monday's election results confirm 92-year-old President Paul Biya, the world's longest-ruling leader, for another term.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Violence is escalating in Cameroon as Monday's election results confirm 92-year-old President Paul Biya, the world's longest-ruling leader, for another term.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.