Dodgers and Blue Jays meet for Game 3 of the World Series

By Steve Futterman
Published October 27, 2025 at 5:02 AM EDT

The World Series between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays resumes Monday in Los Angeles. The series is tied 1-1 after a thrilling pair of games in Toronto.

Steve Futterman

