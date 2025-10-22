© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

Global study finds cancer rates in Lebanon are soaring faster than anywhere else

By Ari Daniel
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:56 AM EDT

A recent global study that found the incidence and mortality from cancer are climbing faster in Lebanon than anywhere else in the world.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a reporter for NPR's Science desk where he covers global health and development.
See stories by Ari Daniel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.