In 'A Guardian And A Thief,' families fight to survive in a future India ravaged by climate change

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 21, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT
The cover of "A Guardian and a Thief" and author Megha Majumdar. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Marco Giugliarelli)
The novel “A Guardian and a Thief” is set in Kolkata, India, in the near future, where famine and flooding are rampant. One family’s possibility of escape is imperiled when their passports are stolen.

The book is a finalist for the National Book Award. It’s also this month’s Oprah Book Club selection.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with author Megha Majumdar.

Book excerpt: ‘A Guardian and a Thief’

By Megha Majumdar

Excerpted from “A Guardian and A Thief” by Megha Majumdar. Published October 2025 by Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of The Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2025 by Megha Majumdar.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
