© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Don’t let that unwanted car haunt your driveway this Halloween, donate it to NHPR!

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:02 AM EDT

Israel strikes Hamas targets as both sides blame the other for truce breaches, some shutdown impacts have been delayed, but pressure to end it grows, U.S. boat strikes stir tensions in the Caribbean.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.