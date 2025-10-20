Morning news brief
Israel strikes Hamas targets as both sides blame the other for truce breaches, some shutdown impacts have been delayed, but pressure to end it grows, U.S. boat strikes stir tensions in the Caribbean.
Copyright 2025 NPR
