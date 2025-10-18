© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Was the Chicago 'rat hole' that went virus in 2024 made by a rat? Researchers explain

By Scott Simon
Published October 18, 2025 at 7:43 AM EDT

Was the great Chicago Rat Hole of 2024 actually made by a rat? Researchers who looked at the imprint in the sidewalk slab say "probably not!"

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
