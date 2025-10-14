© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Don’t let that unwanted car haunt your driveway this Halloween, donate it to NHPR!

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:48 AM EDT

People in Israel and Gaza are waking up to very different realities after two years of war, Trump returns to the U.S. after Middle East victory lap, many fear ICE's tactics are growing more violent.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.