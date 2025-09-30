South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson talks about the possibility of a government shutdown
NPR speaks with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., about the impasse over the budget and the possibility of a government shutdown Wednesday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR speaks with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., about the impasse over the budget and the possibility of a government shutdown Wednesday.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.