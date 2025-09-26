Amazon agrees to pay $2.5 billion to settle U.S. lawsuit over Prime program
Millions of Amazon shoppers might be getting a refund after the company agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle a lawsuit over its Prime membership program.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Millions of Amazon shoppers might be getting a refund after the company agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle a lawsuit over its Prime membership program.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.