In California, dinner scraps are being recycled to protect the coastline
A restaurant recycling program in Southern California is helping divert food waste from landfills while restoring oyster beds along the shoreline.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A restaurant recycling program in Southern California is helping divert food waste from landfills while restoring oyster beds along the shoreline.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.