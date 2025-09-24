Democratic strategist on how Democrats should approach shutdown negotiations
As a government shutdown looms, how should Democrats approach negotiations with Republican leaders? NPR speaks with Democratic strategist Maria Cardona.
Copyright 2025 NPR
As a government shutdown looms, how should Democrats approach negotiations with Republican leaders? NPR speaks with Democratic strategist Maria Cardona.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.