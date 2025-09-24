© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Democratic strategist on how Democrats should approach shutdown negotiations

By Michel Martin
Published September 24, 2025 at 6:21 AM EDT

As a government shutdown looms, how should Democrats approach negotiations with Republican leaders? NPR speaks with Democratic strategist Maria Cardona.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news.
