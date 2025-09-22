Inside the ICE facility at Ft. Bliss
The Washington Post obtained a report that found over 60 violations at an ICE detention facility. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Doug MacMillan, who obtained the report, about what it found.
Copyright 2025 NPR
