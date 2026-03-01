Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales faces primary challenge amid allegations of affair
Caught in controversy, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales faces a tough primary challenge as his voters weigh whether to back him again in Tuesday's primary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Caught in controversy, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales faces a tough primary challenge as his voters weigh whether to back him again in Tuesday's primary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.