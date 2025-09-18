© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 Support NHPR and you could win a trip to Mykonos, Greece! 🚨

This week in science: Mystery dots in space, optical illusions and octopus arms

By Regina G. Barber,
Rachel Carlson
Published September 18, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT

The regular Short Wave science roundup covers mysterious red dots in space, the neurons behind optical illusions and a study of octopus arms.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.