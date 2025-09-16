© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WIN A TRIP TO MYKONOS, GREECE! SUPPORT NHPR NOW AND YOU'LL BE ENTERED INTO THIS INCREDIBLE DRAWING.

Recipes to die for: Rosie Grant catalogues recipes from gravestones in new cookbook

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 16, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
The cover of "To Die For" and author Rosie Grant. (Courtesy of Harvest)
/
The cover of "To Die For" and author Rosie Grant. (Courtesy of Harvest)

Some people treasure family recipes so much that they’ve etched the recipes into their gravestones. Rosie Grant has collected some of the most notable examples, sharing them on TikTok and Instagram. Her new book is “To Die For: A Cookbook of Gravestone Recipes.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Grant.

Kimette Lee DeCota's grave site has a recipe for carrot cake and cream cheese frosting. (Courtesy of Rosie Grant)
/
Kimette Lee DeCota's grave site has a recipe for carrot cake and cream cheese frosting. (Courtesy of Rosie Grant)

By Rosie Grant

From the book “To Die For” by Rosie Grant. Copyright © 2025 by Rosie Grant . Published on October , 2025 by Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.